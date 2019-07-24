Brooke Shields, 54, Drops Jaws In A Strapless Bikini As She Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy

Brooke's followers can't get over her ageless bikini body.

Brooke Shields’ latest bikini photo has jaws dropping across the globe, as she showed off her toned and ageless body in a strapless two-piece while out on the water. The gorgeous actress looked years younger than her actual age of 54-years-old in a stunning new snap shared to her Instagram account on July 23, as she posed on a boat.

Brooke proudly flaunted her unbelievably fit body in her fun bikini look, which was made up of a strapless, white bandeau top with pink and white blocks across the chest. She paired the fun top with some skimpy, pink bottoms, as she sat on a striped towel with the ocean and an American flag visible behind her.

Though Shields opted not to show her face in the gorgeous photo – instead covering herself with a white baseball cap and angling her chin down – her toned torso and long, toned legs were on full display for her 814,000 followers on the social media site.

And it’s safe to say that fans took notice of the ageless star’s incredibly fit body.

The comments section was overrun with praise for The Blue Lagoon actress, as fans just couldn’t believe how happy and healthy Brooke — who The Inquisitr reported went completely makeup free for a recent photo shoot — was looking after entering her mid 50s on her most recent birthday back in May.

“Wow…don’t often respond or post on insta, but I’ve loved you since you were in Blue Lagoon with Christopher Atkins…. you look fabulous…. doesn’t look like you’ve aged a day,” one Instagram user told her. “[You’re] sooo fit and fabulous.”

“Wow super beautiful,” another commented, while a third user wrote, “Lady @brookeshields I wish to be hot as you, At your age…” with several shocked emoji and others with hearts for eyes.

Another social media user simply commented on Brooke’s bikini upload, “Holy s**t!!!” with several fire emoji.

Others asked Shields to share her workout routine with the world.

“What is your work out routine? We are the same age and I don’t look like that!” one fan wrote in the comments.

But this wasn’t the first look at Shields’ seriously fit body in a bikini that her followers have been treated to recently.

Loading...

On June 21, the mom to 16-year-old Rowan and 13-year-old Grier (who she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy) uploaded a video of herself leaping into the ocean off a boat in the same black, white and pink strapless swimsuit, as she enjoyed a sunny day on the water.

As for how she got the insane body she flaunted in her two-piece, Brooke previously told Health during a January, 2018 interview that she still works out with a trainer and also loves to attend SoulCycle classes and do Pilates.

“The trainer is zero frills. And I have to mix it up. I started SoulCycle about 12 years ago, and I was there this morning at 7 o’clock. I’ve started Pilates, both a class and with a private teacher,” Shields shared of her workout routine.