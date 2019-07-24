Rapper Offset Reportedly ‘Freaked Out’ At Wife Cardi B’s Suicidal Tweet

Cardi B recently scared her fans by posting a worrying message on Twitter and instantly deleting it, but no one was left more preoccupied than her husband, Offset.

On Sunday, July 21, the rapper took to her account to say, “Wish I was dead.” She quickly deleted the tweet but not before some fans noticed, and the whole thing rapidly took over the internet like wildfire. According to Hollywood Life, Offset, who was away at the time as he had performed with his rap trio, Migos, in Lisbon, Portugal, the day before, “freaked out” when he learned of the incident, and “called her right away to check in.”

The Migos will be in Europe for a few more days, as they have to perform in Germany on July 26, and are then flying to Las Vegas for their show at Drai’s Live the next day. A source added that the distance separating the couple at the moment is taking a toll on both of them, and that despite the fact they “FaceTime multiple times a day,” it is still complicated for them to be apart.

“They are both missing each other badly. Cardi always gets really moody when they have to be apart, she hates it,” the insider revealed.

However, all seemed to be fine later in the day. Offset shared a screenshot of one of their FaceTime video chats on Instagram, in which Cardi was seen flaunting her new thigh tattoo — her beau’s name — and told his social media followers that he couldn’t wait to be home with his wife. The Bardi gang (Cardi’s fan base) also poured their support all over Twitter following her seemingly suicidal message, with the hashtag #WeLoveYouCardiB trending all throughout the day.

Fans of the Bronx native know that she can be quick-tempered at times, but her tweet really worried those who care about her. She has had an insanely busy couple of years, especially since dropping her debut album Invasion of Privacy and welcoming her baby daughter, Kulture, almost at the same time. She barely had time to breathe and recover from the pregnancy before being back on stage and releasing singles.

“She does struggle at times, though. People think because she’s famous and successful, automatically she’s happy all the time but that’s not true. She has her low moments like everyone else, sometimes even lower because the pressure is so extreme it’s beyond normal and it does get to her at times,” HL‘s source explained.

Fortunately, she appears to be okay now, and has continuously engaged with her fans both on Twitter and Instagram.