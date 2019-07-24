‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Traces Flo’s Lies To Las Vegas Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 29 reveal some exciting news. It seems as if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is well on his way to finding out that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually his daughter, Beth. Liam is currently investigating Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and it appears as if he is a phone call away from discovering the truth.

Liam was devastated when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He attended their wedding and happened to hear part of a very interesting conversation. Liam heard Thomas threaten Flo and told her that she would take their secret to the grave. Liam also pieced together that their secret concerned Hope and that Flo had called Thomas a liar.

Liam suddenly realized that there was a very real possibility that Thomas and Flo were hiding something that could affect Hope’s relationship with her new husband. He immediately informed Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and asked him to see if he could extract any information from Flo. After hearing that Thomas was involved, Wyatt agreed. He said that he hated the designer.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam won’t leave the matter with Wyatt. The only thing that he knows about Flo is that she is Phoebe’s birth mom. He will, therefore, rifle through Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adoption papers. After Steffy catches him going through her stuff, he will ask her to tell him about Phoebe’s adoption story. According to The Inquisitr, she will also tell him that her mother hooked her up with Flo.

To Wyatt, Flo will accidentally reveal that she gave birth to Phoebe at a Las Vegas hospital. Wyatt will pass on the information to Liam who will make quick work of the new evidence. He will call the hospital and provide a suitable excuse as to why he is making an inquiry on this past patient’s behalf.

The Las Vegas hospital will call Liam during the week of July 29, per She Knows Soaps. They will inform Liam that they cannot help him with his inquiry because they don’t have Flo Fulton’s records in their database. Of course, Liam will immediately realize that Flo has been lying. If she can lie about where her baby was born, what else has she been lying about? Liam will know that he’s onto something as he inches closer to the truth.

