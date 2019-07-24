‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 25: Thomas’ Honeymoon Plans Leaves Hope Cold

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 25 indicate that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) marriage is already off to a rocky start. For one, his bride did not want to spend the wedding night with him, and she only seems to have time for his son. In fact, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be left cold when she hears of Thomas’ plans for their honeymoon, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope agreed to marry Thomas for Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake. She was not in love with him and made it clear from the start she was only wedding him for his son’s sake. She also made it clear she would probably not be open to intimacy on their wedding night. At the time, Thomas had told Hope that she was worth waiting for and implied that he would not pressure her.

However, when their wedding night rolled around, he was clearly excited. Thomas passionately kissed his new bride and stripped off his shirt. But Hope did not want to make love. Although Thomas said he was willing to wait, he was angry about not consummating his marriage. Now, the designer has concocted another plan to lure the blonde into his bed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that since they cannot go away on a honeymoon, Thomas will plan a staycation. This will make Hope very uncomfortable, and there could be two reasons why.

Hope does not jump into bed to satisfy an urge. She’s the type of girl who needs to have feelings for someone before she makes love to them, and she definitely does not love Thomas. In fact, she is still in love with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and may feel as if she is betraying her ex-husband if she makes love to the designer.

Hope may also feel hesitant about Thomas’ plans as she recalls her honeymoon with Liam. B&B viewers may remember that they also had a staycation in the cabin. Liam decorated the place with flowers, candles and romantic music. Hope may feel uncomfortable as she remembers happier times with Liam, especially because they were excited about her pregnancy at the time.

Thomas will feel even more frustrated when Hope expresses her concerns about the staycation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, hint that he will stoop to a new low next week, when he may try to drug Hope so that she will sleep with him.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.