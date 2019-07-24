Brandi Glanville Fires Back After Camille Grammer Blames Her For Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she is not LVP's archenemy.

Brandi Glanville wasn’t part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but she had a lot to say about it after being name-checked by Camille Grammer for an unexpected reason. During the second part of the reality show wrap-up, Camille threw out a surprising theory as to why former queen bee Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show up at the reunion and ultimately quit the Bravo reality show she has helmed since 2010.

During the reunion, Camille pointed a finger at an unlikely source, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Brandi appeared on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season in which she met pal Denise Richards for drinks and said Lisa “for sure” leaked the Puppy Gate story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online.

“She’s pi**ed about Brandi,” Camille explained of Lisa, per Hollywood Life. “[She’s pi**ed] that Brandi showed up on the show. Absolutely. [Brandi]’s her archenemy. She feels so betrayed.”

Camille went on to admit that she “could absolutely be wrong” about her theory, but then she called out Denise Richards for seemingly having Lisa’s back all season and then hanging out with her nemesis, Brandi. A stunned Denise clarified that she and Brandi did not meet to talk about Lisa Vanderpump.

Brandi Glanville also had something to say about Camille’s out-of-left-field theory. Hollywood Life posted a series of tweets that Brandi fired off in response to Camille’s wild claims about her meet-up with Denise.

Brandi first made it clear that she is not LVP’s archenemy, calling the claim “absolute insanity.” Brandi also revealed that she adores Denise after meeting her at a dinner party for their mutual agent and that 95 percent of their conversation was not about Lisa Vanderpump at all.

“We may not be friends but I’m not LVP’s #1enemy… Let me be clear, LVP & I have a past that we will not recover from but I refuse to let @DENISE_RICHARDS be called out for provoking anything! I was on ONE episode of an entire season where the women had their own separate issues with her. That’s f***ing it.”

While she is real-life friends with Denise, Brandi also tweeted another disclaimer about why she showed up on the Bravo reality show.

“The f***ing reason I came on is because I’m a f***ing single mom and I got offered money. Bye!”

Brandi Glanville was a full-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member until 2015 when she co-starred with fellow departees Kim Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Yolanda Hadid. There have been rumors that Brandi could return as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

Brandi Glanville is leaving #RHOBH. Will you watch the show without her? pic.twitter.com/lMLOUHnJ6T — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) June 18, 2015

As for the past that Brandi and Lisa will never recover from, the duo’s beef dates back to 2015, the year Brandi launched her Unfiltered Blonde wine line and the same year she was let go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That same year, Brandi was also embroiled in a lawsuit with former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa, who sued her for slander. At the time, Brandi claimed Lisa Vandrpump was in the room when her friend Mohamed Hadid said a crude comment about Krupa, but Lisa told Us Weekly she was not going to involve herself in a “public mud-slinging match.” Brandi and Joanna reached a private settlement in 2017.

Last year, Brandi Glanville told her Unfiltered podcast audience that Vanderpump “tried to ruin” her life over the past four years, per Too Fab. Brandi also took to Twitter to accuse Lisa of interfering with her wine launch and “conveniently” losing her memory during her lawsuit, and she hinted that the SUR owner may have been behind her exit from the show at the end of Season 5.

“So yes she is my own personal devil,” Brandi said of Lisa at the time.

The final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.