Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor & Monica Cima’s Bikini Shoot Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

The Victoria's Secret models are showing some skin in their swimwear.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Monica Cima are showing some skin for a new bikini shoot – and sending Instagram into meltdown mode in the process. Cima shared a batch of sizzling snaps on Instagram on July 23 that featured herself and her fellow model rocking several two-piece and bathing suit looks from Windsor’s recently launched swimwear collection, Devon Windsor Swim.

The first upload showed the genetically blessed twosome facing one another while rocking white one-pieces. Devon rested both of her arms on Monica’s shoulders as they posed together with their heads tilted back while spending some time on what appeared to be a luxury yacht with the stunning blue ocean in view behind them.

In the first snap, Cima rocked a strapless white one-piece with cut-outs across the hips, while Devon’s version of the ensemble featured a high-neck and cut-outs along the side of her torso as well as on her back.

Windsor also shared the same snap to her own account on July 23 and told fans that they were “taking in the moment” together.

Confirming that the photo shoot took place on the water in the Bahamas, Monica also included solo snaps of herself in the strapless white swimwear in her collection of uploads, as well as more photos of the duo rocking different mix and match bikini looks.

And it’s safe to say that fans of the duo most definitely took notice.

The comments section of both Devon and Monica’s recent uploads were flooded with praise from their fans.

Several Instagram users opted to show their approval by simply posting several emojis with hearts for eyes, while another wrote, “Incredible Monica” with the same emoji and a fire emoji.

Other flocked to Devon’s swimwear post to show their approval.

One person wrote in the comments section, “Gorgeous ladies,” while another called the twosome “breathtaking.”

Loading...

Devon’s been proudly showing off her newly launched swimwear collection in several uploads on her Instagram account over the past several weeks. She most recently posted a snap showing her rocking a fun yellow animal-print bikini with the tiniest pair of string bottoms, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week.

“I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible,” Devon recently told Hola! USA of what inspired her collection.

“I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking. And just more design,” she then continued of her big business venture, adding, “I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars.”