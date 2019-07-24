Angelina Jolie Rocks Nude Dress As She Hits The Shopping Mall With Daughters

Ever since her split with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has been seen out and about with her children frequently for some good quality family time.

So it was no surprise when she recently decided to hit the shops with two of her daughters, 14-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Vivienne. The girls were spotted in the parking garage of the Westfield Century City shopping mall on Tuesday, July 23, as reported by Hollywood Life. Mom Angelina looked casually stylish in a nude-colored, ankle-length dress, which also featured a plunging neckline and thin straps. She paired it with some beige, comfortable-looking flat sandals, and carried a matching beige jacket in her arm.

The 44-year-old accessorized the hippie look with some large, dark sunglasses, as well as a brown vintage-looking, square-shaped shoulder bag. She flaunted her many tattoos as she walked alongside her offspring, who appear to follow their mother’s footsteps by showing some amazing sense of fashion themselves. Zahara rocked a baby blue jumpsuit with a ruffled top, which she complemented with some white high-heel boots. She wore her long braided hair in a partial up-do, and donned small hoop earrings.

Vivienne decided to go the opposite way as she opted for a more casual look, consisting of a white t-shirt with an image of a sunglasses-clad bear on it, dark loose jeans, and some black Converse sneakers. She decided to style her gorgeous blonde locks into a messy ponytail for the family outing. The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they al chatted to an unidentified male friend who also walked with them.

According to The Daily Mail, Angelina and her former beau only recently reached a custody agreement involving all six of their kids: Zahara and Vivienne, the latter’s twin brother Knox, 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, and 13-year-old Shiloh. And while they went through a very grueling, public legal battle after filing for divorce in 2016, both Angelina and Brad seem to be in better places now.

JUST LOOK AT MARVEL ETERNALS CAST! This movie is sure gonna be hella good. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek (missing in the photo), Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and last but definitely not least MA DONG SEOK! Damn, just take my money. pic.twitter.com/R2hhG8O12v — emma (@emmsidgas) July 21, 2019

The 55-year-old actor stars in the anticipated new Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while the actress recently surprised fans at a Comic-Con in San Diego while promoting her new Marvel movie, The Eternals.

“I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family. We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard,” she said.