Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Questions Steffy About The Adoption

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 25 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have a few questions for his ex-wife. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may not be eager to answer them, especially when they are about her youngest daughter, Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Liam could have a hard time coaxing some answers from this protective mother of two.

Liam was left reeling after he overheard part of a conversation between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). He knows they are hiding something, and that it affects Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in some way. This is why he turned to his brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and begged him to question Flo concerning the secret. Of course, Wyatt agreed because he has his brother’s back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will begin digging on his own. He knows very little about Flo and will begin searching for answers where he knows he might be able to find them. Liam will start hunting for Phoebe’s adoption papers. However, things will become tense when Steffy finds him going through her personal files, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam will gently press Steffy and question her about Phoebe. He knows that Flo is supposedly her biological mother but may want some info on how she learned about the Las Vegas native. He may even recall that everyone was surprised by how quickly the adoption process went through.

Steffy might not be pleased about Liam’s line of questioning. After all, she loves Phoebe as if she had given birth to her herself, but she will try to appease Liam as well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will admit that her mother, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), hooked them up. Liam will then have the first bit of information he needs concerning Flo’s past.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will do some further investigation and make some phone calls to hospitals in Las Vegas. It seems as if he wants to know the details surrounding Phoebe’s birth. With the walls closing in around Flo, will she finally make a full confession and tell Wyatt the truth? Or will Liam have to rely on his investigative skills to learn that Phoebe is actually his daughter, Beth?

