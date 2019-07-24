Bethenny Frankel Looks Years Younger Than 48 In A White Bikini

Bethenny is showing off her ageless body in a skimpy bikini look.

Bethenny Frankel once again has fans doing a double take as she shows off her age-defying body in a bikini. In a new photo posted to her Instagram account from sunny Italy on July 23, the stunning Real Housewives of New York City star proudly showed off her flat and tiny waist in her white two-piece swimwear as she posed by the crystal blue waters.

The stunning new bikini snap had 48-year-old Bethenny rocking a pair of pretty skimpy low-rise bottoms with string ties on both sides of her hips. She paired the bottoms with a matching white top, which was made up of a large, fun off-the-shoulder frill, which perfectly showcased her seriously-toned torso.

Rocking a pair of reflective, purple sunglasses and slicking her wet hair back and away from her face, the Bravo reality star accessorized her skimpy two-piece with a watch and several bracelets stacked up on her wrist. She also sported a thin gold chain around her neck as she flashed her tan for the world to see.

In the caption, Frankel revealed that she was soaking up the sun somewhere in Italy for her summer vacation, as she encouraged her millions of followers to enjoy themselves and take on new adventures whenever they can.

But this wasn’t the first glimpse at Bethenny’s bikini body she’s treated her 2.1 million followers to recently.

The Inquisitr previously shared another snap of the ageless RHONY star once again defying her actual age in another bikini, as she showed off some serious skin in a plunging two-piece swimwear.

The mom to 9-year-old Bryn, who she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, left little to the imagination as she flaunted her toned body while posing for the camera in a pretty revealing green bikini look.

Bethenny works seriously hard to keep her body looking so fit in her late 40s though, and has previously credited yoga for playing a big part in keeping her so healthy.

“Yoga is the greatest gift to yourself, it really is… It’s like getting a massage, a therapy session and a workout at the same time,” the star shared with E! News.

“I’m such a Type A person with a very stressful life and schedule with so many things in it, yoga is my time to myself where I really don’t think about anything else, so for me, it’s great,” Frankel continued of her go-to workout.