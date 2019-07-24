‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, July 23: Liam Reaches Out To Hope On Her Wedding Night

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 23 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at the beach house. She received a text message from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) warning her to keep quiet. When Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) stopped by, she could see that her daughter was upset. Flo told her mother that Thomas had threatened her at the wedding. Shauna urged Flo to keep the secret because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was already married to Thomas and Flo had so much going for her now.

Flo pointed out that she did not have a clear conscience, per Soap Central. She said that Hope should be raising her daughter, Beth, but Thomas was determined that his new wife would never find out the truth. Flo showed her mother the text, and Shauna confirmed that it was a threat. She was angry at Thomas but advised Flo to comply with Thomas’ wishes.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and his brother met up at the bar. He told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he overheard a conversation between Flo and Thomas. They had a secret and he wanted Wyatt to find out what it was since Flo was his girlfriend. Liam recapped the part of the conversation he had heard, telling Wyatt that Thomas threatened Flo and that she had called him a liar. Wyatt told Liam that he hated Thomas, per She Knows Soaps.

Determined to learn the truth, Liam begs Wyatt to help him find out what Thomas and Flo are hiding. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nSA3nQW0hm #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/G6EMWylQC5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2019

Hope and Thomas put Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to bed. It was the first time that Hope put him to bed as his new mother. She told the little boy that she would be spending the night with him. When Hope left the room, Thomas quickly coached Douglas to tell Hope that he was a big boy and would be fine sleeping alone. Douglas did as he was told and encouraged Hope to spend the night with his dad.

In Thomas’ room, he kissed Hope. She pulled away when he told her that they should spend their wedding night together. Hope was not ready for that level of intimacy. Although Thomas told Hope that he would wait for her, he was actually furious.

Later, Liam called Hope. She told him that she couldn’t sleep with Thomas. Liam was glad and urged her to hang on. After they end the call, Liam worried about his ex-wife as he recalled how Thomas had threatened Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.