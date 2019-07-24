Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Haley Has Disturbing Visions Of Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 24 reveal that there will be plenty of drama for fans to enjoy during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Haley Chen (Thia Megia) will begin to have some disturbing visions.

One of Haley’s visions will center around Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), who will make a brief appearance back on the show after saying her goodbyes to Salem earlier this month.

As many fans already know, Claire left Salem with her mother and father, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) after it was revealed that she tried to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) by setting her cabin on fire last year.

In addition, Claire also tried to burn Haley and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) alive by torching the Horton Cabin with them inside.

Now it seems Haley could be suffering from a bit of post-traumatic stress disorder. She’ll have visions of Claire trying to kill her and Tripp, and even stabbing Tripp in the back with a knife.

The visions will likely upset Haley, who has been through a lot over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) surprise her husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) by supporting his decision to take Dr. Rolf’s serum.

Jack has been living with amnesia for a long time. He currently has no memory of his former life in Salem, his ex-wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), or the two children they share together, Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss).

However, Jack will decide that he wants to regain his memories and Eve will stand by him, even though she knows that when he remembers his old life with Jennifer he’ll likely go running back to the love of his life.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer makes an impassioned speech to Jack about the person he used to be.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/xHUcMNTYDL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 18, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Jennifer will be determined to move on from Jack and she’ll even set a date with Dr. Henry, a man that she dated in the past, but ditched to pursue a relationship with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will get into a big fight over Rex’s wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). The two men will go head to head as Sarah and Eric watch at the Kiriakis mansion.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.