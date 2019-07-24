Rihanna’s Mini Doppleganger Sends Instagram Into Full Meltdown

Rihanna shared a photo of a young girl just nine hours ago, and it has led to a huge amount of speculation. It’s all thanks to the resemblance that the young girl has to the singer. The post has since garnered a whopping 5.9 million likes, with Tyra Banks reposting it on her Instagram too. Celebrities were just a handful of the 75,000 comments that are accumulating in the comments section.

“S.O.S. PLEASE SOMEONE HELP ME identify @badgalriri’s #freshfierceface mini-me! (Love you RiRi),” declared Tyra.

“When did u have a baby?” asked Snoop Dogg.

Other fans joked about the girl.

“They already started cloning folks….be careful out there!!” said a fan.

“I thought this was the start of the face app young challenge,” said Priscilla Ono, makeup artist for Rihanna’s line.

“Wait. What. Stop. I’m dead. I can’t. Handle. This,” said another fan.

The huge interest in the young girl is likely to have caught their family by surprise. It’s hard to know for sure who the girl is at this point. The mom was initially tagged in the captions, noted E Online, but it seems that the tag has been removed since then.

Such a huge amount of attention could also potentially change the little girl’s life. Some may remember how Justin Bieber reposted a photo of a girl he saw on social media, which generated a huge buzz too. The girl turned out to be Cindy Kimberly, who has since launched a modeling career and amassed millions of Instagram fans.

However, considering that Rihanna has removed the mom’s name from her captions, it’ll be hard to know who the girl is. Plus, since the girl is underage, her mom may have requested that their daughter’s identity remain under wraps.

But what remains is a ton of comments from celebrities and fans alike, all who seem to be amazed at the uncanny resemblance. There were plenty of people who joked that Rihanna is actually the mother.

The excitement that was brought on by the photo was preceded by Rihanna’s Instagram post to promote The Diamond Ball, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers. Musicians Pharrell Williams and DJ Khaled are on the bill, and the event will support the Clara Lionel Foundation. The event will take place in mid-September.

Prior to that, Rihanna posted a photo of herself in a yellow top and talked about what her intentions were when she launched Fenty Beauty.