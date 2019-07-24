Camille Kostek Busts Out Of Sexy Bathing Suit On Instagram

Camille Kostek stunned fans with her latest social media post, where she revealed exactly why she’s a bikini model.

On Tuesday, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself rocking a skimpy one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen rocking the dark piece of swimwear, which boasts stud embellishments down the front and shows off her toned arms, flat tummy, and tiny waist, as well as her ample cleavage which busts out of the top and sides of the suit.

Camille’s swimsuit is completely open on the sides, flaunting her curvy hips and backside. She has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves and pulled up on top of her head as she grabs her mane and holds it off of her neck.

Kostek also sports a minimal makeup look in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, and thick lashes.

The model stands on the beach as she looks to the side of the camera with a sultry stare. Camille revealed in the caption that the picture was taken by photographer Josie Clough for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which Kostek was chosen to be one of the cover girls this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek is also known for being a former New England Patriots cheerleader. The model met NFL star, Rob Gronkowski, during her time with the team and the couple have been dating for years now.

Last year, after winning the super bowl, Rob, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to sports fans, revealed that he had decided to retire from the sport, and Camille took to social media to share a moving post about her longtime love at the end of his career.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote, adding multiple photos of herself and her boyfriend for fans to enjoy.

Fans have been speculating about when Rob and Camille may finally get engaged and walk down the aisle, but for now, the couple seems happy with the way things are between them.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following the model on Instagram.