Watch Juventus Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Two iconic Italian sides take to the pitch in China for an International Champions Cup preseason match, as Serie A champs Juventus face rivals Inter Milan.

The Derby d’Italia comes early this season, as the defending, eight-seasons-running champions Juventus FC face Serie A arch-rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday. But this Italian derby takes place far from home, in China, as both teams look to right their preseason campaigns after opening defeats in the annual International Champions Cup tournament, as Bleacher Report noted. Juventus dropped a last-minute 3-2 decisions to 2019 UEFA Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, while Inter found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 score to another England powerhouse club, Manchester United. But both teams should turn up the intensity against their Italian rivals in the match that will live stream from Nanjing.

To figure out how to watch a live stream of the International Champions Cup preseason match on Tuesday, pitting 35-time Italian Serie A champions Juventus against 18-time scudetto winners Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time at the 61,400-seat Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Nanjing, China, on Wednesday, July 24.

In Italy and across Central Europe, kickoff will take place at 1:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Japan Standard Time.

Both clubs also bring new managers to the dance. For the Serie A champions, Massimiliano “Max” Allegri departed the club on seemingly amicable terms after guiding The Old Lady to five straight titles, per ESPN.com. But the boss who preceded him, and who won the first three championships of Juve’s current run, Antonio Conte, is now in charge of Inter — and will face his old team for the first time in his new capacity on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Italian champions Juventus look to get their preseason on track after an opening loss in the International Champions Cup. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus FC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday 2019 International Champions Cup match from China, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Old Lady vs. Nerazzurri preseason showdown in Nanjing at no charge.

In Italy, Sport Italia streams the game. In Spain, La Liga Sports TV streams the game. In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Juventus FC vs. Inter Milan International Champions Cup Nanjing clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.