Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curves After Revealing Her ‘Ex On The Beach’ Hookup

Singer and reality TV star, Aubrey O’Day kept things spicy with her Instagram post earlier today just hours before her new MTV show, Ex On The Beach aired.

She flaunted her curves in a revealing black and white Fashion Nova one-piece swimsuit. In the image, the “White Hot Lies” singer stood in a beautiful blue pool while leaning over on a hot sauce themed floaty. O’Day added a flame GIF to the top of the bottle, indicating it is fiery. The Dumblonde songstress sported full, red lips, huge hoop earrings, and futuristic white and black sunglasses. Atop her head, she wore her platinum blonde hair piled atop her head in a messy bun. The image’s caption quoted lyrics from a popular Beyonce song.

Fans appreciated her red hot post, with several dropping an encouraging reply.

“Watching u on MTV right now. I wish I was as brave and beautiful as you,” wrote one follower.

Some fans quickly pointed out markings on the singer’s back and upper thighs that they hadn’t noticed before.

“They’re not tats, right?” asked one of her fans, and O’Day replied that they are henna drawings. She wrote, “they are @divyahenna SHE’S THE BEST!”

Earlier in the day, O’Day visited the beach, which she posted about on her Instagram story. In several of the clips, she described being taken out by a wave while surfing on her longboard. In the videos, the “DJT” singer’s hair was wavy, and she told followers she has curly hair naturally.

Loading...

Recently, Too Fab revealed that the Danity Kane member said that she hooked up on her season of Ex On The Beach, and the way she described it, it sounds like O’Day’s romantic romp happened with a man instead of a woman. Her ex on the show is Lisa “Thai” Coffey, The Inquisitr reported.

“Yeah, I’ll give you a little spoiler. I did,” O’Day said, “And it was way bigger than Pauly’s!”

O’Day’s most recent boyfriend was Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, also known as Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., and recently they appeared on Marriage Bootcamp together, and the singer has been incredibly outspoken about how damaging their relationship was for her. While O’Day said that DelVecchio cheated on her, he denied her claims.

She also shockingly said that it had been so long since she’d had sex that she felt like a virgin again, so it sounds like O’Day’s newest reality TV show helped her get back in the saddle again. The singer joined the show because she felt ready to find love after her heartache. So far, she’s kept mum about who her new guy is.