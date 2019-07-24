Watch England Vs. Ireland Test Match Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, England Returns After World Cup

In only the third Test match ever played by Ireland, they head to the "Home of Cricket," Lord's, to face England just 10 days after the hosts' historic World Cup victory.

Just 10 short days after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup in what, as The Inquisitr reported, was immediately hailed as perhaps the greatest 50-overs match ever played, England returns to the field — this time in the Test format of the game facing Ireland in Test cricket for the first time. While for the hosts the match falls into a limbo between recuperating from the World Cup and preparing for the high-tension Ashes Test series against Australia opening August 1, for their opponents, the Test match is truly an historic event, representing what the team’s captain called the “pinnacle” of his country’s cricket achievements, as Day 1 of the scheduled four-day Test will live stream from Lord’s.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Day 1 in the first and only England vs. Ireland Test cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, July 24, at the iconic “Home of Cricket,” 30,000-capacity Lord’s Cricket Ground, in St. John’s Wood, London, England.

In Australia, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 6 p.m. Western. The match will get started for fans in India at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the historic Test cricket match between England and Ireland, with a start time of 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, 3 a.m. Pacific.

Though Ireland have played in multiple World Cup tournaments, they gained Test status only last year, playing their first-ever game in cricket’s longest and — hardcore fans would say — purest format when they were defeated narrowly by Pakistan in Dublin, as CricBuzz reported.

For England, the Test side that takes the field against Ireland will look very different from the team that won England’s first-ever Cricket World Cup. Only Joe Root, who captains the Test side, Jonny Bairstow — who takes over from Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper — spinner Moeen Ali, and paceman Chris Woakes have been selected for the Test side from the World Cup ODI team, according to CricInfo.

Watch a preview of the England vs. Ireland Test cricket match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. Ireland Test, opening on Wednesday.

Ireland: 1. Will Porterfield (captain), 2. Paul Stirling, 3. Andy Balbirnie, 4. James McCollum, 5. Kevin O’Brien, 6. Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), 7. Mark Adair, 8. Andy McBrine, 9. Craig Young / Simi Singh, 10. Boyd Rankin, 11. Tim Murtagh.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Joe Denly, 4. Joe Root (captain), 5. Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), 6. Moeen Ali, 7. Chris Woakes, 8. Sam Curran, 9. Jack Leach, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. Olly Stone

Ireland Captain William Porterfield says playing a Test at Lord’s is the pinnacle of Ireland cricket. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Cricket will carry the live stream of the England vs. Ireland Test cricket showdown.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the game. Fans in India who want to live stream the Test match should use the Sony Liv service.

To watch a live stream of the first day Test cricket action in the England vs. Ireland match at Lord’s in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the first-ever Test match between neighboring England and Ireland.