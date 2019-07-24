‘Maxim’ Bombshell Brennah Black Floors Fans With Fully Nude & NSFW Photo

Brennah Black is quite literally leaving nothing to the imagination with her latest Instagram post.

The blonde-haired beauty, who is a Potawatomi Native American, boasts an impressive following on Instagram of over 330,000 and she loves to push the envelope, posing nude and in other outfits that are not safe to be looking at during work. In the most recent image that was shared with her loyal fans, the model is racking up the likes and comments from her legion of followers.

In the hot image, the model sprawls out on a red, black, and orange patterned rug. Black lays on one arm and keeps the other off to the side while the tattoo on her wrist is fully visible. She covers her face with her long, blonde tresses while leaving virtually nothing to the imagination while posing fully nude for the shot. The stunner covers her private area with her leg and her breasts with one arm but her toned legs and abs take center stage in the image.

In the caption of the post, Brennah tags herself at the Urban Jungle Studio and since it went live, it’s earned a lot of attention from her loyal fans with over 4,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in a short time of going live. Many of Black’s fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing body while countless others just dropped in to let her know that they’re big fans of hers.

“Wow….you are the most beautiful and sexy woman of all the world!!!!,” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“So beautiful n bright how you glow in the natural light,” another Instagram user raved with a few yellow heart emoji.

“What’s it like being perfect?,” one more loyal follower asked.

In the past, the blonde bombshell has opened up about her career and life to Maxim. The stunner also chatted about dating life and what she wants in a man, noting that a guy’s signature scent is what usually captures her attention. Brennah also shared the cheesiest pick-up line that she’s ever been given as well as her ideal date and one thing is for sure — she has high standards.

“I like to get coffee with dessert! You don’t have to pull out all the stops and charter a jet to Paris just to impress me.”

For fans who want to stay up-to-date on all of Brennah’s hot, new photos, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.