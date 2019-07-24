Sara Underwood Goes Braless In Knit Outfit That Barely Contains Her Curves

Former Playboy model and Playmate Sara Underwood has been thrilling her Instagram followers lately with all her sizzling Fashion Nova outfits, and she posted yet another look today.

Underwood, who has been working with the online retailer Fashion Nova as one of their #Nova Babes, has posed in everything from skimpy lingerie to revealing dresses. Today, Underwood shared a bit of a sweeter look — although the look still revealed plenty of her enviable curves.

In the snap, Underwood traded in her normal forest backdrop and instead posed in a field of yellow and deep purple flowers. In the background, a large tree was visible, and the field seemed to stretch on forever. The sky was clear blue and the setting seemed like paradise.

Underwood posed in a matching crop top and mini skirt combo that left little to the imagination. The crop top was a simple tube top style with two spaghetti straps, and Underwood donned it with no bra, showing off her ample assets and a hint of her tan lines.

The matching miniskirt was the same type of knit fabric, which stretched across her curves. Her toned stomach was on full display, and the length of the skirt revealed plenty of her shapely legs.

Underwood kept her hair down in loose waves and posed with a bundle of flowers in her hands. The overall look was sweet and feminine, and showed off a different side of the model.

Her fans loved the snap, which received over 24,000 likes in just one hour. One follower couldn’t get enough of the vibrant hues in the snap, and commented that the colors in the shot were “so lovely.” Another fan said Underwood was “so pretty in pink.”

Loading...

In one comment, where a follower asked where Underwood was posing, she clarified that she found the scenic backdrop at a U-pick lavender farm in Washington. The gorgeous blonde bombshell truly seems passionate about exploring nature. Whenever she’s not deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, constructing dreamy cabins with her partner, she’s out exploring another scenic slice of nature.

While the backgrounds of Underwood’s shots are always breathtaking, it seems that the company she keeps in the forest is a dream come true as well. Just two days ago, Underwood switched things up and posted an adorable shot of herself with her partner Jacob Witzling rather than another selfie. In the shot, she and Witzling are inside one of their cabins, visible through the adorable little window on the roof. She paired the photo with a sweet caption that acknowledged her feelings for Witzling.