Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Body Is Out Of This World In Latest Snap

Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body is heating up social media yet again as the reality star flaunts her flawless figure in a tiny piece of swimwear.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, took to it’s Instagram account to share a racy picture of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sporting a skimpy little bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourt is seen rocking a cleavage-baring red top that tied around her waist and behind her neck. She also dons a pair of barely-there matching bikini bottoms that put her long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips on full display.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek, straight ponytail that falls down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the shot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow.

The TV personality adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Kardashian takes her sexy mirror selfie while standing in the closet. Multiple shelves filled with shoes can be seen behind her, as well as racks of clothing.

In the caption of the photo, the website promises readers that Kourtney can help them stay on track with their diets by offering up some of her keto hacks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is a big fan of the keto diet, and that she thinks her body looks and feels much better when she’s following the practices of the diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s tips and tricks by reading her lifestyle blog, Poosh, or following her on her social media accounts.