Watch Robert Mueller Testify To Congress Live Stream: Special Counsel Sits For Hotly Anticipated Hearings

The former Russia investigation special counsel appears on Wednesday for historic testimony before two House Committees, and both sessions will live stream.

A recent poll found that only 3 percent of Americans claim to have read the entire report on his investigative findings by Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller, as The Inquisitr has reported. But on Wednesday, the 74-year-old Mueller himself will take the witness stand to deliver historic testimony, in which he is expected to restate the major findings of the report, and take questions from both Democratic and Republican members of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

The 448-page report, which remains available to read online in easily searchable form, courtesy of The New York Times, is divided into two parts — as will be Mueller’s testimony. The first “volume” of the report goes into depth about the numerous alleged contacts between Donald Trump campaign officials and Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. But those Trump-Russia contacts will be the subject of Mueller’s second session of testimony, which will take place before the House Intelligence Committee at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, or 9 a.m. Pacific.

In the Mueller report, Volume 2 goes into depth about Trump’s alleged attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation, first when the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating his Russia links, and continuing with his obstruction attempts once Mueller took over in May of 2017 — naming 10 separate instances of seemingly obstructive behavior by Trump, according to CBS News.

Trump’s obstruction will be the subject of Mueller’s first session of testimony when he faces the House Judiciary Committee, starting on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, 5:30 a.m. PT.

CBS News will live stream Mueller’s testimony in its entirety, in the video below. For more live stream sources, see the final paragraph of this article.

Because, according to Mueller’s report, Justice Department policy prohibited him from issuing an indictment of a sitting president. Mueller cited “fairness” as a reason why he declined to so much as offer an opinion on whether Trump committed criminal obstruction of justice. However, in a public statement on May 29, Mueller made a point of saying “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

With that elliptical remark, which also appears in the report with slightly different wording, it’s believed that Mueller is hinting he believed Trump did, in fact, commit indictable, criminal acts.

In addition to the video embedded above, Wednesday’s historic Mueller testimony will be broadcast live by most major TV and cable news networks. C-Span will carry a live stream of Mueller’s testimony without more than minimal commentary. NBC News is also offering a free live stream of the debate, without requiring login credentials, via the NBC News online platform as well as the NBC News mobile app. The MSNBC web site and app will also live stream the Wednesday testimony for free, as will the Telemundo site. In addition, IndieWire will live stream the Mueller testimony on Wednesday.