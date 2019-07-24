Sophie Turner And Priyanka Chopra Do Not Have A Baby Pact, Despite Tabloid Report

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are officially sisters-in-law now, and the tabloids are still capitalizing on their relationship for stories. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a tabloid once erroneously speculated that Priyanka might be planning Sophie and Joe Jonas’ wedding. But now there’s another celebrity gossip article alleging that the two women have made a “baby pact.”

According to New Idea, this purported pact means that the two actresses are planning to have babies around the same time. Their alleged source contends that they are both currently trying to get pregnant and want to have their babies soon.

But Gossip Cop looked into the story and they’ve found that it is untrue. The celebrity news fact checker reports that they’ve interviewed Priyanka’s rep, who said that she’s not in any kind of pregnancy pact with her sister-in-law.

As MSN Entertainment noted, Priyanka said earlier this year that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, don’t want to “rush” into parenthood.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she said at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic. “We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like a woman who would make a pregnancy pact with her sister-in-law.

As Gossip Cop notes, Sophie Turner has been the subject of pregnancy rumors before. In September of 2018, OK! Magazine claimed that the former Game Of Thrones actress didn’t attend the Emmy Awards last year because she didn’t want to be asked about her baby on the way. Their alleged source also “reported” that she was “glowing” and had gained a couple of pounds. to back up their speculation.

Gossip Cop spoke to an insider who confirmed that she was not expecting a baby. She missed the Emmys last year because she needed to be on set for reshoots for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Loading...

While they don’t have a pregnancy pact, it appears that Sophie and Priyanka have a great relationship as fellow wives of a Jonas brother. As Stylecaster notes, Sophie stood up for the former Quantico star when a writer at The Cut penned an explosive article alleging that Priyanka and Nick’s marriage was fake and that she scammed him into marrying her.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Priyanka said that the Jonas wives have dubbed themselves the “J Sisters” and that they treat each other like family.

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have [Kevin Jonas’ wife] Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” she said.