Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Bikini

Gorgeous actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been spending plenty of time this summer hanging out at her pool rocking swimwear and splashing around in the cool water, and she shared another sizzling shot today.

In the picture Union recently posted, she posed on the side of the infinity pool that has been in countless other selfies. In her arms, she held her adorable baby daughter Kaavia James, who rocked a head scarf and patterned dress with bare feet.

Union herself opted to wear a bikini, and the skimpy swimsuit showed off her toned physique to perfection. The bikini featured an interesting pixel print in a variety of shades that looked gorgeous against Union’s skin. The suit had a few embellishments connecting the fabric to the black ties that wrapped around her neck and tied in bows at her curvy hips.

Union coordinated a full on look, and paired the bikini with a printed cover-up in the same fabric, as well as a patterned head scarf in the same eye-catching fabric. Her braids were visible from beneath the scarf, and she had a huge smile on her face. Union included a hilarious caption that referenced her husband Dwyane Wade’s guest starring role on a recent episode of America’s Got Talent.

Union’s followers loved the sweet shot of the celebrity and her baby girl, and the snap received over 199,000 likes in just three hours.

One follower simply couldn’t handle the picture, and commented “this shot! Those smiles! This life!”

Another fan added “awwww yall look alike in this picture. Adorable.”

Lately, Union has been jetsetting even more than usual, accompanying her husband Dwyane Wade on his self-created world tour. Wade has spent plenty of time on the road as a professional basketball player in the NBA. Now that he’s officially retired, he seems to be taking the chance to see as much of the world as possible in vacation mode — with his wife by his side.

The duo have shared plenty of sweet snaps on their travels abroad, including a shot just a week ago of the two of them snuggled up on a boat in Italy.

Whenever they find themselves at home, however, Union seems to be making the most of the summer sunshine by splashing around in the pool with her daughter. While the gorgeous mom rocks different swimsuits and different looks, the pool with a stunning view is a consistent backdrop to her backyard photoshoots with Kaavia.