Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Barely-There Red Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk had fans drooling with an endless Instagram update, all showing off a sassy and sexy red dress that she claimed in the caption was “made for spinning.”

In the first shot, Hosk is posed in front of a natural landscape with a herd of zebra visible in the background. She rocked a simple red dress that revealed a hint of cleavage, and showed off her mile-long legs, thanks to the mini length. She had her blonde locks up in a messy bun with a few strands framing her face, and accessorized with a thick gold chain to add a bit of edge to the outfit. She fully embraced the color red by pairing the dress with a bold red lip.

In the second shot Hosk shared, the back of the dress was more visible — and the picture revealed just how scandalous the outfit was. From the back, the dress barely seemed to cover Hosk’s booty, and the back of the dress consisted of little more than two thin straps crossing her toned back. The look makes it seem as though Hosk is barely wearing anything at all as she ascends a set of stairs towards an architecturally stunning building. In the third share from her series of snaps, Hosk included a video of herself spinning around in the dress as she skipped up the steps and showed off her body.

Hosk truly seemed to be feeling herself in the dress, and didn’t want her fans to miss a single angle. As such, she also opted to share a straight on selfie that showcased the criss-cross details and low v-neck cut of the front of the dress. She posed in front of a blue shuttered door that made her baby blue eyes pop.

Hosk included a video that showed off the scenic area where she was staying, offering her followers a slow scan of the pristine and empty beach with the waves pounding against the shore.

Then, to add even more sizzle to her update, she shared two videos with the colorful explosions of a fireworks show that took place.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the action-packed series of snaps and videos, and the post received over 142,000 likes in just three hours.

Actress Constance Jablonski recognized where Hosk was taking the snaps from, and added, “omg one of my favorite hotel [sic] in the world.”

Another fan complimented Hosk’s look, and said, “amazing dress, amazing color” while another said, “you are just the most stunning thing.”