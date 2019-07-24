‘Vikings’ Season 6: No Panel At San Diego Comic-Con Meant No New Trailer Either

While 'Vikings' stars were present at San Diego Comic-Con, there were no new details regarding the final season.

History Channel’s Vikings is set to air its final season this year. However, considering the historical drama series has always had a Q&A panel at San Diego Comic-Con fans were disappointed to learn that there would not be one held this year. As a result of this, it also meant that there was no new trailer or news pertaining to the upcoming series.

As Metro points out, many fans were very disappointed — and some were downright mad — at the fact that there was no new trailer for Season 6 of Vikings.

“Why isn’t there a new trailer from comic-con?” one Vikings fan posted on Reddit.

“I already knew there was no panel but I was expecting a full trailer with an official release date. Disappointed.”

Other fans of the series echoed their disappointment over the lack of new details.

Some fans noted that Vikings star, Katheryn Winnick had teased fans with a forthcoming announcement to be made at San Diego Comic-Con. This announcement was made via her Instagram story on Friday. However, the story no longer exists and cannot be verified at this time.

While there was no official trailer released for Season 6 of Vikings, Vikings France have released an exclusive teaser video for Vikings to their Facebook account. However, it doesn’t really add any new details or footage regarding the final season.

Even though there was not a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, History Channel did have Vikings represented to some degree. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside, and Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) turned up to participate in a special ax throwing event on Saturday. Fans were able to practice their ax throwing skills during the day. Ludwig and Winnick turned up at scheduled times and had their turn as well. Ludwig proved he could actually throw an ax like a Viking and the Vikings Twitter account posted a video of his bullseye.

While History Channel has said for some time now that the first half of Season 6 of Vikings will air in 2019, there has been no further details relating to the actual premiere date. However, considering that the previous few seasons of Vikings has premiere late in November, this is also likely to be the final seasonn’s premiere date. And, as per usual, fans will just have to hold out until an official trailer is released for Season 6.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.