Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Flat Tummy Co’ Pic Blasted: Disgusted Fans Outraged At Her Cashing In On Laxative Products

Khloe Kardashian has sparked outrage. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today for a Flat Tummy Co promotion – the 35-year-old has already made major headlines for fronting the controversial slimming shakes brand.

Khloe’s photo showed her posing outdoors in an ab-flaunting sports bra and leggings. The blonde smiled as she held Flat Tummy Co’s products up to the camera. An accompanying caption appeared to see the star vouch for the brand’s merchandise from personal experience alongside offering fans a discount.

Instagram is outraged.

“I love you Khloe but I’m straight up boycotting your products/good American until you quit it with these tummy teas @khloekardashian,” one fan wrote.

“Please Khloe, stop preying on insecurities of teenage girls just to make a few bucks,” another wrote.

Mentions of the laxative effect of slimming teas were made by multiple users. One voiced their thoughts with what appeared to be both anger and sadness alongside a reference to Khloe’s past scandals with Flat Tummy Co.

“Girl haven’t people dragged the hell out of you for this enough times to stop? I mean y’all have all the money in the world you don’t need the money you make from this diarrhea tea.”

The laxative component of diet teas has long been documented. In 2017, the Independent published an article on the dangers of such products. The senna laxative in diet teas may stem from a plant, but experts consider its use in diet products to have potential health hazards.

Khloe’s scandals with Flat Tummy Co have proven high-profile enough for the star to remove her promotions for the brand. Earlier this year, the Good American founder deleted a sponsored Instagram ad following immense backlash from both fans and The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil. An outraged response saw Khloe accused of profiting from the insecurities of vulnerable and impressionable young women. Jameela’s blasting of Khloe proved a global headline-maker ahead of Khloe eventually removing the post.

While responses to Khloe’s update today were not all negative, the backlash was prominent.

Loading...

“Please stop promoting this,” one fan pleaded.

Khloe is not the only member of her family to have promoted controversial diet products. Big sister Kim Kardashian and younger half-sister Kylie Jenner have both taken to social media with paid posts for slimming products. Other celebrities also promoting slimming teas include rapper Cardi B and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Clearly, Khloe seems undeterred by past negativity. Fans would likely argue that this star has achieved her super-fit body via healthy eating and exercise. According to Khloe though, Flat Tummy Co has helped her.