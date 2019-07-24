Chanel West Coast Sizzles And Flaunts Curves In Colorful Bikini

Chanel West Coast is a woman of many talents. Some may know her as a rapper and singer who releases catchy songs, like her latest single, “Old Fashioned.” Others will know her for her distinctive laugh, which has been showcased on the MTV shows Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. However, the celebrity has also gained plenty of fans thanks to her sizzling snaps on Instagram, and the picture she shared today is the perfect example of her thirst trap content.

In today’s update, Chanel shared a shot of herself posed on a balcony in Miami. She went for full-on beachwear coordination in the look, and rocked a colorful printed triangle bikini top, bikini bottoms, and a wrap that topped it all off, also in the same bold print. Though the wrap covered part of her physique up, the cut means her toned legs were still on display.

Chanel’s petite physique looked incredible in the bold bikini, which displayed a hint of cleavage and a ton of her toned stomach. She finished the outfit off with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses that added a retro vibe to the look. Chanel has rocked several different colors and styles of hair over the years, but for her trip to Miami, she was a brunette with hair that was just slightly longer than shoulder-length. It was a much different feel than her more standard long platinum blonde locks, but she looked stunning.

In the background, the view is visible, and it’s no wonder that Chanel is missing Miami, as she stated in the caption. There are scenic palm trees and luxe manicured green lawns in the background, as well as a view of the beach just a few blocks away.

Chanel also tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the photo, indicating that the look might be from the site, though she didn’t share the exact style with her followers.

She confessed to her fans that she’d be travelling from Miami to Mexico, so her followers will have to stay tuned for even more sizzling swimsuit snaps.

Loading...

The photo received over 15,000 likes in less than an hour, and Chanel’s fans were drooling over the sultry snap.

One fan commented, “wowzer you’re absolutely gorgeous.” Another referenced her next travel destination in a comment, and said that “beautiful Mexico better be ready for the arrival of the west coast queen.”

The sexy snap comes just one day after Chanel decided to show off her booty for her followers and share a video of herself twerking in her living room, which received well over 1 million views in just 24 hours.