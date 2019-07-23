Jen Selter Has Fans Seeing Double As Poses With Sister, Flaunts Booty

It appears that fitness model Jen Selter isn’t the only one in her family with majorly enviable curves. Jen recently shared an Instagram snap in which she posed with her sister, Stephanie Selter — and the view from behind is pretty similar.

In the shot, Jen and her sister Stephanie posed on the edge of an infinity pool facing the clear blue ocean. Both ladies rocked purple one-piece swimsuits that dipped low in the back, showing off a ton of skin. The suits were also a thong style, allowing their booties to be on full display. While the angle doesn’t allow followers to check out the front view of the suits, the view from behind sizzles.

Both women have their brunette locks pulled back into ponytails, though Jen’s is a bit straighter and smoother while her sister Stephanie’s ponytail is a bit more wavy and wild. Jen has her hand stuck in the air flashing a peace sign, and the duo’s reflection can be spotted in the pool they’re sitting on the edge of.

Jen has a true classic hourglass physique with a tiny waist and curvy booty, but her sister’s physique isn’t all that different from hers. From behind, the two look nearly identical.

In the caption for the sizzling shot, Jen encouraged her followers to participate in a bikini body challenge she currently has going on.

Jen’s followers absolutely loved the shot, which received over 106,200 likes in just two hours. It seems the only thing sexier than Jen Selter is Jen Selter and her sister.

Many of Jen’s followers were struck speechless and seeing double, and opted to comment with solely a string of emoji in the comments section.

However, a few followers did manage to find a few words, and one jokingly remarked “suns out, buns out” in reference to the bootylicious view in the snap.

Another commented “booty gains x 2!” in reference to the sisters’ curvy physiques.

For fans who may not know, Stephanie Selter actually works alongside Jen as her manager. Her Instagram bio is filled with fitness-centric companies she helped co-found, and includes a link to Jen’s JenstaBar website.

Loading...

While Stephanie’s 247,000 followers are nothing in comparison to Jen’s 12.8 million fans, the other Selter sister definitely posts her fair share of steamy shots that showcase her physique.

She even shared a very similar shot to the one that Jen shared, with the two of them photographed from behind, buns out, staring into a sunset.

Fans who can’t get enough of Jen’s sexy curves may want to give her sister Stephanie a follow on Instagram as well.