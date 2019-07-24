‘Teen Mom’ Cheyenne Floyd Flaunts Killer Swimsuit Cleavage Poolside: ‘It Tastes As Good As It Looks’

Cheyenne Floyd appears to be living her best life – the Teen Mom OG star is currently vacationing in Jamaica. The MTV face has been updating fans with snaps from a sun-drenched trip that seems to have been including plenty of poolside and ocean-front glam.

Cheyenne recently updated her Instagram with two snaps reminding fans just how good she looks in a swimsuit. While one of the photos saw this mother cooling her legs off at the edge of a pool, the other seemed to show her in a more natural aquatic setting comprised of ocean waters.

Cheyenne’s poolside snap was noteworthy for more than just the swimwear. The star’s sexy black one-piece came with a big designer injection from a sun visor bearing a Gucci monogram – clearly, this busy mother has her eye on designer brands. The photo showed Cheyenne shot in profile as she sunned her legs while sipping an orange-colored beverage. Given that Cheyenne appeared to have mentioned the drink in her caption, fans can assume that it was a tasty one. The snap also featured tons of swag, an upscale feel, and a killer summer body that glowed from head to toe.

A quick swipe to the right showed Cheyenne shot full-frontal as she sat on steps appearing to front sea waters. With more cleavage on show and a sexy skirt with sheer aspects, this snap was turning up the ante.

Fans of Teen Mom OG are used to a slight level of glam from Cheyenne. Poker-straight hair one episode can be replaced with curls the next. While the mother to little Ryder has her hands full, she does seem to pay attention to her appearance.

Cheyenne’s life comes plagued with worries, though. Relationship drama with baby daddy and ex Cory Wharton may make for sensational viewing on the popular television series, but these parents have a real concern in their lives. Their daughter Ryder suffers from a rare genetic disorder called VLAC – the condition affects the body’s ability to process fatty acids.

Together, Cheyenne and Cory have started a charity to help raise awareness for VLAC. An Instagram post surrounding the project included a moving caption from Floyd.

“I am beyond honored to say we (@corywharton_ig & @thatsryderk) officially have started our nonprofit! I have talked about Rage Regardless Ry for a while and now am excited to launch the website & IG. I encourage everyone to follow, check out the website, & share with others. We are dedicated to empowering families with metabolic conditions.”

Fans wishing to see more of Cheyenne should follow her Instagram.