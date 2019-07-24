Watch FC Bayern Munich Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

FC Bayern Munich look for a second preseason win in a row against a Spanish La Liga giant, facing AC Milan in Kansas City.

German champions FC Bayern Munich are set to play their third preseason International Champions Cup game after losing to Arsenal and defeating Real Madrid. On Tuesday, they will be facing the 18-time Italian champions AC Milan, who replaced their manager shortly after stumbling to a fifth-place Serie A finish. In the process, Milan missed UEFA Champions League qualification by one point to crosstown rivals Inter, per Sky Sports.

Previous manager Gennaro Gattuso took responsibility for the failure by resigning after the season. Bayern last faced Milan in the 2017 edition of the big-name preseason ICC competition, losing 4-0. Now, they face a new-look AC Milan, who will be molded in the image of new manager Marco Giampaolo, in the match that will live stream from Kansas City.

To learn how to watch a live stream of the International Champions Cup preseason match on Tuesday — pitting 29-time German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich against 18-time Spanish La Liga winners AC Milan — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT at the 18,500-seat Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday, July 23. That start time will be 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET.

In both Spain and Germany, kickoff will take place at 3 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, July 24. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 2 a.m. British Summer Time. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Japan Standard Time.

The match will be the first of the preseason for Giampaolo’s side, as they jump into the deep end against the Bavarian title-winning machine known as Bayern Munich. But Milan will be free to focus on regaining domestic glory this season, as not only have they come up short in Champions League qualification, but UEFA banned the Rossoneri from the Europa League as well, due to Financial Fair Play rules violations, according to The Guardian.

To watch a free live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan Tuesday 2019 International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Die Roten vs. Rossoneri preseason showdown in Kansas City at no charge.

In Spain, La Liga Sports TV streams the game, while in Germany, One Football has the live stream. In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan International Champions Cup clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.