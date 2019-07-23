Is Kailyn Lowry A ‘Lesbian Again’? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Responds To Fan’s Question On Twitter

A fan questioned the mother of three about her sexuality after she quoted a DaBaby song.

Kailyn Lowry was recently confronted about her sexuality.

After admitting to having relationships with at least a couple of females, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a tweet that prompted speculation into whether or not the mother of three was a “lesbian again.”

“She like how I smell, cologne,” Lowry’s tweet, which quoted DaBaby’s hit single “Suge,” read.

Following the posting, a fan tweeted to Lowry, asking, “Are you a lesbian again? No judgement, just asking.”

Right away, Lowry fired back at the fan for her odd and inappropriate question.

“Yeah, that’s how it works lol,” she wrote, according to a July 23 report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Lowry is currently in Hawaii with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, and their combined six kids. On Instagram, Lowry has shared tons of photos of herself and her three sons, including 10-year-old Isaac, five-year-old Lincoln, and 23-month-old Lux Russell. Meanwhile, Messer’s nine-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, have been spotted with her youngest daughter, five-year-old Adalynn, who was also included in the trip.

Lowry shares her oldest son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, her middle son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her youngest son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who flew to Hawaii to spend time with the two of them.

At the end of 2017, during an episode of her podcast series Coffee Convos, Lowry confirmed she was dating a woman amid rumors linking her to a woman named Dominique Potter. Although Lowry didn’t name Potter in her post, Potter was seen on Lowry’s Instagram page and the two frequently flirted with one another on Twitter.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said on her show, according to a report shared by Radar Online. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

At the time of the episode, Lowry also opened up about the challenges she and Potter had faced with their relationship due to the fact that she was a single mother to three boys, the youngest of whom, Lux Russell, was just months old at the time.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry admitted. “I have never gotten a baby sitter and gone on a date.”

While Lowry and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, are believed to be in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, a premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.