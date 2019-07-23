Gwen Stefani’s Fans Are Concerned After She Abruptly Cancels Las Vegas Show Due To Illness

Gwen Stefani shocked fans earlier today by canceling her wildly popular Las Vegas show.

Currently, the blonde-haired beauty is performing her “Just a Girl” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The singer was scheduled to have a show tomorrow, July 24, but she took to Instagram this afternoon to let fans know that she unfortunately would have to pull out of it. In the post, Stefani explains to fans that she had to cancel the show due to illness and she’s not happy about it.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas show tomorrow night. I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do. To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

Stefani does not specifically mention what she is ill with and whether or not she’s at home or in the hospital. Since the post went live on her account less than an hour ago, it’s earned the mother of three a lot of attention from her fans with over 11,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to wish Gwen a speedy recovery, countless others chimed in to say that they were disappointed to miss it.

“God Speed. Your health comes first. Sending prayers and love,” one follower commented with a black heart emoji.

“Much love Gwen! hope you feel better soon,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Feel better… sometimes a ROCKSTAR needs to rest and be well! Hopefully Blake and the kids are taking care of you!! Xoxo,” another fan chimed in.

A few of Stefani’s other followers commented on the post and speculated that Gwen could potentially be experiencing morning sickness though there’s no facts to base those assumptions off of. According to KTNV, refunds for the canceled performance will be issued at point of purchase. It does not appear as though the show will be rescheduled for a future date in time.

According to her website, the current leg of her residency will end on July 26 at which point the singer will take a little bit of time off, not returning back to the stage until October 11 for a few dates that run through the beginning of November. Stefani is also expected to be a judge alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton on the upcoming season of The Voice.