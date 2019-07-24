Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Sports Bra & Leggings

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her rock hard abs all over Instagram, and her fans love it.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to share a photo of herself rocking a racy workout ensemble that put all of her curves on full display.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings that show off her long, lean legs and her curvy backside.

The single mom also dons a black Nike sports bra with pink embellishment, which puts her insane abs, ample cleavage, and toned arms on display for her admiring fans.

Khloe has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders and down her back. She also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kardashian adds pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip color to complete her glam look as she poses with a weight loss tea, which she promotes on the social media platform.

In the background of the photo bright green grass, trees, and Khloe’s white car can be seen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Luke Milton, recently spoke out about the reality star’s flawless figure, debunking any plastic surgery rumors.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton, a former soccer player, told The Daily Telegraph.

The Inquisitr also reports that Khloe has sparked plastic surgery speculation among fans, who routinely call her out about the topic in the comment section of her posts on Instagram.

After Khloe recently posted some paparazzi shots of herself to her account, the surgery comments immediately popped up.

Loading...

“Who’s your surgeon?” one of Kardashian’s social media followers asked her in the comment section. “We need that surgeon’s name!” another demanded.

“The Michael Jackson look,” a third online hater stated.

People Magazine recently reported that Khloe admitted that her nose contouring can sometimes be too harsh and make her face look a bit different, which is something she says she’s working on.

“So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy,” Khloe stated in the clip.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.