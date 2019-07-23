Kourtney Kardashian’s See-Through Airport Pics Spark Worry: Fans Think Mason Looks Fat & Kids Seem Miserable

Kourtney Kardashian has her fans worried. Photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star making her way through Los Angeles International Airport were obtained by The Daily Mail earlier today. They showed the 40-year-old reality star with her three children. Ten-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign accompanied their mother as she made her way through the terminal.

Kourtney was definitely turning heads in a see-through top flashing her white bra, but words over in the newspaper’s comments section appear less-geared towards Kourtney’s stylish outfit and more-focused on her kids. The most upvoted comment honed in on how the star’s kids appear when photographed in public.

“Her children never look happy,” the user wrote.

A user appearing to be based in the U.K. responded with what is likely a daily reality for these famous kids.

“They’ve got paps screaming things in their faces with flashing lights – it would be strange if they looked happy in that situation,” they replied.

Elsewhere, an upvoted comment honed in on Kourtney’s eldest son Mason.

“Mason needs some time with males and less milk shakes.”

Mason may appear to be carrying the child weight that is frequently seen on kids his age, but fans would likely argue that this active boy appears healthy. Mason is frequently seen joining in active activities over on the family’s E! show. Then again, the son to Scott Disick and Kourtney is known for being snapped grabbing ice-cream while out.

A user also appeared to have their opinions on how Mason should be spending his time.

A user also appeared to have their opinions on how Mason should be spending his time.

“Spending more time with his dad would be beneficial, no girlfriend,” they wrote.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. The couple continues to co-parent their children despite a relationship that is now platonic. Keeping Up With The Kardashians heavily features the ways in which this former couple attempts to keep their interactions as calm as possible. The series shows Kourtney’s kids spending time with their mother and father in separate scenarios alongside moments when the family is all together. Scott has been dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie since 2017.

Other comments left to the newspaper’s photos expressed slight shock at seeing a Kardashian appearing to fly commercial. Comments regarding Kourtney’s children may not have filled the comments section, but they did prove among the most upvoted. Clearly, there is some level of concern for these youngsters.

Fans would likely agree that both Kourtney and Scott are excellent parents.