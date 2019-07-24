Leaked ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Pictures Potentially Reveal Early Starks

A boat with a sigil that looks a lot like the Stark one, has been sighted on location in Italy.

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones who are desperate for news regarding the prequel series based thousands of years prior to the original series may be able to get their first glimpse of the ancient Starks.

With the conclusion of Game of Thrones, fans have now turned their attention to the current filming of the pilot episode of the prequel series, which is also tentatively known by the working title of Bloodmoon. Already, HBO has released a synopsis that details what the series will detail if it is greenlit beyond the initial pilot episode.

While the synopsis doesn’t include any specific details in which book fans can narrow down characters and storylines, it does reveal that it will play out thousands of years before the events that unfolded in the recent Game of Thrones series. In addition, the synopsis promises to uncover the stories of old that delve into the creation of the White Walkers and the “mysteries of the East.” However, in light of a new picture snapped on location, the final part of the synopsis that deals with the “Starks of legend” now carries more weight.

Previously, people have focused on the creation of the White Walkers as being the main focal point in the synopsis. Now, Metro has reported that new images have emerged showing what appears to be the Starks of old.

Only shortly before sunset the prop boat came out of the grotto again to go back to the production's second base in the port of Gaeta. This time the boat's crew was in costume and the banner (which might be an early Stark one?) revealed. #Bloodmoon #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/WYRFn3aJMT — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) July 15, 2019

Several images were posted on the Twitter account called GoTlike Locations. The images were shot in Gaeta, Italy, a place formerly reported by The Inquisitr as a filming location for the Game of Thrones prequel series. In addition, cast and crew have been spotted at Grotta del Turco.

The images show a wooden ship that appears to display the Stark sigil of a direwolf on a flag. On board this vessel in one shot is several characters rowing. As Metro points out, the flag displaying the Stark sigil is not quite the stylized one see in Game of Thrones, indicating that it is an earlier form of the sigil which fits into the fact that the Starks of this series is from a long time prior to the original series.

While it does appear to be an earlier stylized form of the Stark direwolf, some fans on Twitter suggest that the image may actually be of a panther. In addition, Screen Rant also suggests that it might be a lioness, which leads to speculation that it might actually be an early sigil for House Lannister or of the now-defunct House Casterly. However, as per usual with speculation pertaining to the Game of Thrones prequel, fans will just have to wait until the new series is greenlit for a full season to find out more.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.