Andrew Yang Isn’t Trying To ‘Play Trump’s Game’ To Win The 2020 Election

Although Andrew Yang only received two minutes and 38 seconds of speaking time during his first debate performance — the least of any candidate — Business Insider reports that he’s ready to take on the second debate with “no hard feelings” toward NBC in the wake of rumors that his and Marianne Williamson’s mics were off at points during their performances.

But while fitting into the debate format is required for candidates, Yang’s press secretary and political director Randy Jones says that they encourage a style of debate that isn’t exactly great for a candidate like Yang, who got most of his exposure through long-form formats like The Breakfast Club and The Joe Rogan Experience – a format he definitely seems to excel in.

“A bunch of career politicians interrupting and launching personal attacks on each other really isn’t Andrew’s style, that’s Trump game,” Jones said.

“If Democrats try to play Trump’s game, we’re going to lose.”

Per ABC News, Yang is set to take the CNN debate stage on July 31 alongside Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, and Bill de Blasio. As for the fall debates in September and October, Yang has met the donor threshold and now has to reach 2 percent in three more approved polls by August 29.

The Democratic field is still fluid, and debate performance can be a game-changer for candidates like Yang and Castro, who still must meet the polling requirements. Kamal Harris’ performance during the first debates is a great example — it gave her a significant boost thanks to her attack on Biden, although it has been criticized for its calculation.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he's ready to bounce back from a disappointing first debate performance https://t.co/Yz6Jo6ylqP — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) July 22, 2019

Yang recently made a positive impression with the Des Moines Register editorial board. Yang spoke to the board about his platform, from his proposal of universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 for all Americans to his plan to include homeopathic treatments in his single-payer Medicare for All plan.

According to the board, Yang did well and — although some members were skeptical if his ideas could be realized — one member was reportedly “blown away” by the 44-year-old Democratic candidate.

“He belongs among the front ranks of candidates,” the member said. “He has obviously thought deeply about the fourth industrial revolution, has fresh ideas and a refreshing non-ideological approach to governing. Meeting with him is like sitting in on a graduate seminar, with ideas sparking but a relaxed, not-too-nerdy atmosphere.”

Although the Des Moines Register editorial board had some disagreement, one thing they agreed on is that “Yang deserves more attention than he’s getting in this crowded presidential field.”