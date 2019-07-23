Fitness Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Sizzles In Black Bikini Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee has a lot to celebrate right now. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 24-year-old Teen Mom 3 star is set to return to the MTV franchise – fans will be seeing Mackenzie on Teen Mom OG.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her Instagram. The blonde’s photos highlighted a lot of family love, poolside sunshine, and a reminder of just how sizzling Mackenzie looks in a bikini. The star’s snaps included her three children, plus husband Josh McKee. The family appeared both in and out of the water with fans seeing dad Josh splashing around with his kids and a similar deal from Mackenzie – the mother-of-three enjoyed a leg-cooling moment at the water’s edge with her brood.

When it comes to bikini bodies, this fitness model knows her stuff. Mackenzie might rock bikinis for fun during aquatic outings with her kids, but she happens to be a bona fide pro. Mackenzie spent most of the month of June gearing up for a fitness bikini competition – photos of the star in her red-and-white two-piece were posted to her Instagram following her competing event.

While today’s photos offered a slightly less oiled-up look – bikini competitors are known to apply oil to their skin prior to competing – they nonetheless showcased Mackenzie’s fiercely fit body and sexy cleavage.

Fans less familiar with Mackenzie should gear up for a lot of fitness talk when she makes her return to the MTV franchise. The star’s Instagram frequently features updates straight from the gym – the cute snaps often show Mackenzie’s children joining her to make working out a family deal.

Mackenzie’s fitness-centric updates also prove an eye-opener in letting fans know about this star’s health condition – she is a Type 1 diabetic. The battle to keep blood sugars balanced is an everyday reality for this busy mother. Given that training depletes the body of glucose, Mackenzie’s dedication to physical activity seems all the more impressive. A recent Instagram update from Mackenzie referenced the auto-immune disease.

Loading...

“Some days are harder than others, I am slowly learning to accept type 1 diabetes. I honestly don’t mind all daily needles and pokes, but being sick is miserable. Anyways, it’s been a rough two weeks. But nothing will stop me, I’m finding my fire, I’m pushing through, and I’m climbing to the top when they said I couldn’t. To anyone watching who lives with an illness that is an everyday fight, you will love mountains, DONT STOP.”

Clearly, this mom has all the fighting spirit in the world.