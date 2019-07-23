Kendall Jenner Beats The Heat Wearing Skimpy Snakeskin Top In L.A.

Kendall Jenner is staying cool during the summer months by wearing skimpy outfits, and this week was no different.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi as she strolled the streets of Beverly Hills sporting a tiny top and some sexy form-fitting jeans.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a skin-tight snakeskin top with spaghetti straps that showed off a lot of skin.

Kendall’s toned arms, tiny waist, and flat tummy were on full display in the top, and the jeans showcased the supermodel’s long, lean legs and curvy hips.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She also tried to cover her face to avoid photos as the photographers snapped pictures.

Kendall wore a minimal makeup look in the photographs, which included a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She also went for a natural look on her bare fingernails.

The model accessorized her look by sporting a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, black shoes, and a black purse that she had slung over her shoulder as she looked like she wanted to be left alone in the snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner lives a very different lifestyle than the rest of her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie, all of whom are working mothers.

Kendall is currently the only one of her siblings that does not have a child, and she’s reportedly fine to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told the outlet of Jenner, who is the aunt to her siblings’ ten children.

In addition, Jenner is now single after calling off her romance with Philadelphia 76ers basketball player, Ben Simmons. The couple dated off and on for about a year, but reportedly fizzled out due to the distance that their careers put between them.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the model on Instagram or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network.