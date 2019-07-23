New ‘Walking Dead’ Movie Featuring Rick Grimes To Only Appear In Theaters

As yet, the upcoming movie does not have a confirmed release date or title.

Ever since news broke that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) would be getting his own set of movies, Walking Dead fans have been anxious to learn more. Now, new details have emerged during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which was held last weekend.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes nearly paid the ultimate price for trying to lead a herd of walkers away. To those still alive in The Walking Dead, the assumption is that Grimes died during the process. However, viewers discovered that Rick was actually rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her mysterious group that many comic book fans believe are the Commonwealth.

In the latest movie from AMC, Rick’s story after his rescue will be explored. Considering that Rick has not yet contacted anyone from his previous group regarding his survival in The Walking Dead, it seems possible that this will be covered in the new movie.

According to Forbes, a new trailer has been released regarding the upcoming Rick Grimes movie. This trailer was released during the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con on the weekend.

The trailer confirms that the movie will only be available in theaters. This might be disappointing to some fans who were expecting the movie to drop to AMC and follow in line with the TV series. However, the potential is there that it will be available on TV at some point in the future — if fans are happy to wait that long.

While the announcement of where viewers can catch the latest Walking Dead installment was made via the trailer, there was very little else relating to the Rick Grimes movie. The clip shows a helicopter flying toward a city, so this is likely the helicopter taking Rick to safety. As to where that city is, remains to be seen.

There is no release date for this movie yet. In fact, there isn’t even an official confirmation regarding the title of the new film. So, it seems likely that viewers will just have to wait a little while longer to find out more.

You can view the short trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead movie featuring Rick Grimes below.

In addition, you can view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.