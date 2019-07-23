Sexy Russian Model Nata Lee Goes Topless, Flaunts Super-Tanned Body In Neon-Green Bikini Bottoms

Russian model Nata Lee is famous for her racy, skin-baring pictures on Instagram. In fact, her sultry pictures have helped her attracting more than one million followers on Instagram and the number seems to be growing with each passing day.

Following her sultry pic-sharing ritual, the 20-year-old model took to her page and shared an extremely sexy photograph that sent temperatures soaring. This time, the model opted to go entirely topless for this photo session, using her hands to censor her breasts.

She opted for neon-green bikini bottoms which highlighted her perfectly-tanned and wet body as she lied on the seashore to pose for the picture.

The model accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it natural and sexy. She only wore a pearl bracelet and ditched other jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her perfect physique.

Her boyfriend, Mavrin was also present in the picture, as Nata Lee could be seen lying between his legs. According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Nata Lee started a relationship with Mavrin in 2018 and the couple has been together since then. Per the article, her beau is a famous Russian photographer and the founder of Mavrin Models Agency which represents Nata Lee.

Within five hour of posting, and as of this writing, the picture racked up more than 77,000 likes and about 400 comments.

“I have fallen in love with you, marry me please,” one of her ardent admirers wrote, totally ignoring the fact that she is committed to someone else. “The perfect pair,” another fan remarked, referring to the model’s breasts. While a third commentator said that the pic is so hot it made him sweat.

Another fan, who seemed to be jealous of Mavrin, wrote that the picture would be perfect if Mavrin’s legs were removed from it. Some other fans, who probably felt the same, supported the comment by liking it.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of her sexiness, the model treated them to another sultry yet artistic snap where she could be seen sitting on a rock, wearing a white ribbed, see-through swimsuit. To her fans’ delight, the thin fabric of the swimsuit allowed her to flash a glimpse of her nipple — a move that did her nothing but favors as the picture racked up about 500 comments and 75,000 likes as of this writing.

Owing to an excessive show of skin, we can’t post the picture on The Inquisitr, but readers can view it on Instagram.