Numerous Charges Filed Against Multiple People In Huge ToonTown Brawl In Disneyland

The battle between siblings could end up bringing a lot of jail time.

Disneyland is the “Happiest Place On Earth” which brings forth amazing moments and memories for so many people. Unfortunately, it is also the place where people from around the planet visit and that means some personalities are going to clash. Two weeks ago, Disneyland Park happened to be the scene of a brutal fight which was captured on video, and it has now brought about numerous charges for multiple people.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the fight broke out in ToonTown and it was a vicious happening before other guests stepped in to break it up and security arrived. The fight ended up being captured on video and quickly went viral as most things do, but that didn’t help those involved in it.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that a number of charges have now been brought against those involved in the fight and it could result in a lot of jail time. You can see the video at this link, but be warned that is incredibly violent with a lot of NSFW language.

35-year-old Avery Robinson (in the red shirt) has been charged with five felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Not only was he involved in the fight, but he also tried to hit a Disneyland Cast Member with his vehicle after being ordered out of the park.

If convicted, Robinson could face up to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Forty-year-old Andrea Robinson is the woman in the white tank top who was fighting with her brother which is how things started. Forty-four-year-old Daman Petrie, Andrea’s husband, was also involved in the fight as he began fighting with her brother.

Andrea Robinson is facing five misdemeanor charges which include battery and one assault charge that could land her in jail for up to 2.5 years. Her husband could face as much as six months in jail for the one misdemeanor battery charge brought against him.

The charges were elevated for Avery Robinson due to the fact that his children being present which brought about the charges of child abuse and endangerment. He also faces domestic assault for beating up his girlfriend.

After being confronted by the police about the situation, the family attempted to deny the fight even happened but video evidence squashed that. Avery Robinson is the one in the video who can be heard saying “I’m ready to go to jail tonight” and referencing a Southern California gang.

Disneyland security did remove the family from the park after arriving on the scene and the police being called.