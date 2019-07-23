Kara Del Toro Goes Topless In String Bikini With Bikini-Clad Yovanna Ventura & Naked Janice Joostema

Kara Del Toro is bringing the heat to Instagram this summer.

As fans of the model know, Kara is never one to shy away from posing in the sexiest of bikinis for her army of 1 million Instagram fans. The stunner looks amazing in every single article of clothing that she wears and most of her photos are NSFW. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the beauty strikes a pose for what appears to be a swimsuit campaign alongside two pals — models Yovanna Ventura and Janice Joostema.

The gorgeous photo is taken in the shallow water that features a few rock walls in it. In the image, Kara is pictured on the far right, posing in profile. The bombshell wears her long, highlighted locks down and curled as she goes topless for the shot, covering her bare breasts with her hands. The only piece of clothing the model is rocking is a tiny string bikini that leaves little to the imagination, with Del Toro’s toned legs and abs on full display. She completes her sexy look with a pair of big sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

In the center of the shot is Kara’s friend, Yovanna, who faces her backside to the camera while she wears a skimpy pink swimsuit that also showcases her killer curves. The black-haired beauty wears her long, dark locks down and straight and rocks a pair of purple sunglasses in the gorgeous photo. And just behind her is Janice Joostema, who appears completely naked in the shot, covering her chest with her hands and her private parts with her friends’ hair.

In just a short time since the photo went live, it’s been garnering the model a lot of attention with over 19,000 likes, in addition to 240-plus comments. While many fans took to the photo to let Del Toro know she looks amazing, countless others commented on the trio together. A few others just took to the post to comment with flame emoji.

“You and yoventura together? Have I died and gone to heaven?,” one Instagrammer commented.

“I knew I should have been a photographer,” another fan wrote.

“Crazy amount of beauty in one photo,” another raved with a flame emoji.

As fans know, Del Toro has been vacationing in Europe for a good part of the summer but has since returned back to the United States, where she just participated in the highly-anticipated Miami Swim Week. Luckily, she’s been sharing a lot of bikini-clad photos from the show for fans.