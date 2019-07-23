Watch Real Madrid Vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Two European giants coming off of disappointing seasons, Spain's Real Madrid and England's Arsenal FC, face off in a big-name preseason showdown.

The preseason International Champions Cup competition continues on Tuesday with another matchup of high-glamor European teams in the United States, as Real Madrid — winners of four of the most recent six UEFA Champions League championships — face English Premier League giants Arsenal FC, who have won England’s top-flight title 13 times, albeit not since 2004. Both teams are coming off of disappointing seasons in 2018-2019, with Real Madrid placing a lackluster third in Spain’s La Liga and getting themselves knocked out of the Champions League at the Round of 16. Arsenal placed fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League at all. But Arsenal has seen an encouraging start to the preseason with ICC wins over Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, per Soccerway, and the Gunners look to add Los Blancos’ scalp in the match that will live stream from Maryland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup clash on Tuesday, pitting 33-time Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid against 13-time English top-flight winners Arsenal FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 82,000-seat FedEx Field just outside of Washington D.C. in Landover, Maryland, on Tuesday, July 23. That start time will be 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Central.

In Spain, kickoff will take place at 1 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, July 24. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for midnight British Summer Time. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Japan Standard Time.

One Real Madrid superstar unlikely to take the pitch in Landover is Welsh international Gareth Bale, whose ongoing dispute with Real Manager Zinedine Zidane led Bale’s agent to label the Frenchman “a disgrace,” according to 90min.com.

Zidane held Bale out against Bayern and later stated publicly that he would like the Welsh star — who remains the world’s fifth-highest-paid player, according to The Sun newspaper — to be sold as soon as possible.

Though Bale has been linked to such European giants as England’s Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, it now appears an even likelier destination may be Chinese club Beijing Guoan, according to The Score, a team that has reportedly offered Bale a wage of nearly $1.25 million per week.

Gareth Bale is likely to remain out for Real Madrid, as they attempt to sell off their Welsh fullback. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tuesday Real Madrid Vs. Arsenal FC International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which airs a Spanish-language version of the preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Real Madrid Vs. Arsenal FC preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Los Blancos vs. Gunners preseason game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Spain, La Liga Sports TV streams the game.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Real Madrid Vs. Arsenal FC International Champions Cup match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.