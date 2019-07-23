Lindsay Lohan Goes Topless On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan showed some serious skin on social media this week, and her followers went wild upon seeing the racy photo.

On Monday, Lindsay took to her Instagram account to share a brand new image of herself going completely topless. Of course, Lindsay is no stranger to showing off her body online, as she often posts racy snaps of herself, but her fans still love it when she sheds her clothes.

In the sexy snapshot, Lohan is seen completely shirtless as she wraps her arms around herself to cover up her bare chest. The actress has her long, red hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Lindsay also sports a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink lip color to complete her glam look.

Lohan accessorizes her nude look with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, some tiny earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a thick gold chain around her neck while she gives a sultry stare at the camera for the risque photo.

According to People Magazine, Lindsay Lohan is currently in Australia, where she is set to judge the country’s version of The Masked Singer.

The reality show blew up in the United States earlier this year as celebrities performed songs in elaborate costumes and a panel of judges, as well as the viewers, tried to figure out who they were using their voice and subtle hints as clues.

The U.S. version is set to come back for Season 2 this fall and has already been given the go-ahead for Season 3 as well.

The show boasted talent like Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, LaToya Jackson, Terry Bradshaw, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, and T-Pain, who won the show during its debut season.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lindsay revealed of joining the panel on the Australia version of the hit series.

Lindsay has been posting about her time judging the show on social media so that all of her followers can keep up.

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan by following the actress on Instagram.