‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cameron Is In Trouble With Josslyn

Cameron has some explaining to do.

Cameron is finally getting his life back on track, but things will not be going his way on Wednesday’s General Hospital. The previews don’t look too promising for the boy as someone he cares for deeply will be coming down hard him on him. He may have unknowingly caused a wedge between him and Josslyn.

Cameron is still doing his community service, and as viewers had seen on Tuesday, he got called away to do some clean up at a familiar spot in Port Charles. The footbridge is a popular place. It was full of locks that young lovers had put there as a sign of forever love. Joss and Oscar’s lock was still there. Oscar had given it to Joss when he got sick saying that it would be their forever bond between them. Poor Cam had no idea that it was there when he was assigned to cut all of the locks off. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps says that Cam will deceive a friend, and now fans know who that is.

After Cam left to go back to work, Joss got upset as she was holding onto the compass that Oscar gave to her. Dev was standing there as Trina tried to console her BFF. He looked both worried and a bit confused. That’s when Joss ran away. She headed to the bridge that she and Oscar shared their special moment on. Josslyn was shocked when she realized that their lock was gone. At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Dev had followed her. She told him what happened and cried in his arms.

Josslyn's easing into life without Oscar, West Coast. But how well is she doing, really? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/et9EjBM1NH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 23, 2019

On Wednesday, Joss will tell Cameron that the lock is gone. That’s when he will admit that he was the one who cut the locks off. Joss will be devastated. Will she forgive Cameron? Or will this whole thing draw her closer to Dev?

Dev seems to be quite infatuated with his young blond housemate. Despite the constant arguing that he and Josslyn do, it seems that the General Hospital writers are using that to bring them closer. This would devastate Cameron who has been in love with Joss for a while now. He stepped aside for Oscar since Joss was in love with him, but he is obviously hoping that she will come around eventually and see his true feelings for her now. He may have to wait a while longer if Dev steps in to win Josslyn’s heart.

Watch tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital to see Josslyn’s reaction to Cam’s confession.