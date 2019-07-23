‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Who Is The Best Guardian For Christian?

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the judge decides neither Adam nor Nick are appropriate guardians for Christian. Instead, he suggests a stunning arrangement for the little boy.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Judge Sanchez (Joseph C. Phillips) denies custody to both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Instead, he asks them to find a suitable family member to serve as a guardian for the little boy for the next three months. After that period expires, the judge will revisit the situation and attempt to make a permanent decision for the little boy. Even though it’s incredibly unorthodox, both Adam and Nick rush to find somebody to help take care of Christian.

Adam asks Sharon (Sharon Case) to serve as Christian’s mother. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) believes that Adam is trying to manipulate Sharon, but Sharon doesn’t see it that way. Ultimately, she agrees to help and leaves with Adam without even letting Rey know. Of course, Sharon has a bit of a history with Christian that could make things dicey. The judge may not like the fact that Sharon kept Christian as Sully for nearly half a year after she learned the truth about the boy she believed to be her son’s identity. That fact almost caused Nick to lose custody of Christian last year when Victor (Eric Braeden) sued him. Plus, the judge said to find a family member, and Sharon is not technically family at this point even though she very nearly married Nick last year before Nick’s affair with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) came to light.

As for Nick, he runs straight to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and asks her to keep Christian for the next 90 days. Victor agrees to help her brother out and serve as her nephew’s guardian, but again, Victoria also has her share of possible issues. Over the last year, she’s had an extremely stressful time with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and believing she’d been part of his death and then finding out that he survived everything. Also, she faced a terrible court battle, and in the end, she was found not guilty, but the whole ordeal took quite a toll.

Victoria’s own son, Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau) is also gone and doesn’t live with her full time, and the judge could take that fact into account while he decides which person would be the best fit for Christian’s guardian. Perhaps he will find somebody else to do the job, but there may not be anybody he feels is qualified.