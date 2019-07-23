‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Thora Birch And Kevin Carroll Join Cast Line-Up

Thora Birch will play Gamma and Kevin Carroll will play a character called Virgil in Season 10.

With the recent San Diego Comic-Con event there is a wealth of new information regarding the upcoming Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Along with storyline and plot news, there is the announcement of two new cast members joining the line-up.

According to Deadline, Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll are billed for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. This announcement was made during the Q&A panel at San Diego Comic-Con on the weekend.

Thora Birch is most well known for her roles in Ghost World and American Beauty. In the upcoming season of The Walking Dead, Birch will play a character called Gamma. This new character is a member of Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) group, the Whisperers. Gamma is “wildly protective of Alpha” and, according to AJC, she is “a believer and committed to the Whisperers’ way of life.”

While further details of Gamma’s position within the Whisperers hierarchy is currently unknown, the word “gamma” is actually the third letter of the Greek alphabet. So, the potential is there, with Alpha being the leader, and Beta (Ryan Hurst) being second in charge, that Gamma will be third in the line of command.

In addition, eagle-eyed fans may have already seen Gamma in the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

“Have you ever wondered if this is all there is?” Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) says to a Whisperer that may be Gamma.

Although, as yet, there is no official confirmation that the featured Whisperer is Gamma and viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead in October to find out more.

Gene Page / AMC

In addition to Thora Birch’s new casting, Kevin Carroll also joins the Season 10 line-up. Carroll is known for his roles in The Leftovers and Snowfall.

In Season 10, Carroll will play a character called Virgil, according to Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd. Virgil will meet the group in the upcoming season but is “desperately trying to get home to his family.” AJC also lists Virgil as being “a highly intelligent and resourceful man.”

As yet, it is unclear how these two new characters will fully impact the Season 10 storylines but Gale Anne Hurd is excited with the new line-up.

“We look forward to sharing their stories and these fine actors with you,” Hurd said during the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

You can view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.