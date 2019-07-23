Leann Rimes Is ‘Sweet As Cherry Pie’ In Sexy Bikini

Leann Rimes is showing off her stunning figure in a skimpy little bikini on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Monday, Leann Rimes took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself having some fun in the sun as she relaxed at the lake.

In the sexy snapshot, the country music singer is seen sporting a light pink bikini with cherries on it, revealing that she’s “sweeter” than the fruit on her suit and that she’s enjoying her summer.

The bikini, which Leann revealed was made by Beach Riot, shows off Rimes’ lean arms, flat tummy, toned abs, and sexy legs as she smiles for the camera while posing for the photo.

Leann has her long, blonde hair slicked back in wet strands behind her as she puts her hand on her head in the snap. She also rocks a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

The singer accessorizes by adding two gold bangle bracelets on her wrist as the gorgeous lake water can be seen behind her while she floats on a raft and soaks up the sun’s rays.

While Leann Rimes didn’t reveal whom she was having fun at the lake with, it seems that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, may have been the one taking the photo.

Last year Fox News reported that Leann opened up about her relationship with Eddie and his two sons, Jake and Mason, whom he shares with his former wife, Brandi Glanville.

Rimes revealed that she starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie that touched on the importance of being a step-parent, which is something that is very important in her life.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” Leann added of her family dynamic.

