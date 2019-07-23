Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Not Comparing Herself To Others’ After Showing Off Bikini Body

Jenelle Evans has been vocal on social media lately and on Tuesday she took to Twitter to reveal the happiest thing that she says she has done for herself.

“The happiest thing I’ve done for myself lately is not comparing myself to others on social media. You are your OWN PERSON,” Jenelle said, adding the hashtag “be unique.”

The tweet comes after she shared a video of herself to Instagram showing off her bikini body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle shared the video for “Sunday Funday.” The video showed Jenelle lounging in a hammock in her white bikini with a red pattern. She also showed her husband, David Eason, playing with the kids in the yard.

After posting the tweet about not comparing herself to others, some fans questioned her words. Some pointed out that she recently compared herself to her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, claiming that, at one time, Leah lost custody of her kids just like Jenelle did.

After her comparison, Leah clapped back and told Jenelle to “stop attacking” people on social media. The following day, The Inquisitr reported that Jenelle fired back.

On Monday morning, Jenelle took to Twitter to fire back at the comments.

“Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people.”

Leah didn’t respond to the latest tweet and Jenelle hasn’t said anything else about her former co-stars.

Jenelle was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her son, Jace. Her mother Barbara Evans gained custody of her son and has custody of him to this day. Jenelle then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle shared her story along with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska.

Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with Jenelle after nearly a decade. An MTV spokesperson gave a statement to Us Weekly.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

MTV has replaced Jenelle Evans with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. Jade has been filming segments for Teen Mom 2 along with the rest of the cast. It is unclear when the new season will air.