Most Domestic Terrorism Is Caused By White Supremacists, Says FBI Director Christopher Wray

Newsweek reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray claims that most domestic terrorism is caused by white supremacists. In addition, Wray said that thus far in 2019, domestic terrorism arrests are roughly equal to international terrorism arrests.

Wray made the comments on Capitol Hill during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The 52-year-old said that “homegrown violent extremists” are currently the greatest threat to the United States, and said that these extremists are often inspired by foreign jihadist organizations.

In response to Wray’s comment about jihadist-inspired extremism, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin highlighted a May 2017 FBI/DHS intelligence report that suggests that white supremacists were connected to more homicides from 2000 to 2016 than any other group.

Wray clarified and said that ⁠— despite his comments about jihadi-inspired extremists ⁠— the FBI has arrested about 100 people in relation to domestic terrorism in the first three quarters of 2019, which is reportedly about equal to arrests for international terrorism.

Durbin also said that there is a “concern” that white supremacy isn’t being taken as seriously as it should. But Wray said that the FBI takes the issue “extremely seriously” and are “aggressively pursuing it.”

“I will say that a majority of the domestic terrorism cases we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence,” Wray admitted.

President Donald Trump has been accused by some of appeasing white supremacists. Per The Inquistr, Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld went so far as to say that Trump is aligning with neo-Nazi groups when it comes to the issue of immigration.

“I celebrate that America has always been a melting pot,” he said. “It seems he would prefer an Aryan nation.”

Per Newsweek, Weld noted that Trump often uses language that is found in the lexicon of white supremacist groups when speaking on immigration. In addition, Trump’s belief in “bloodlines” mirrors arguments by racist groups that believe in European and white supremacy.

“I know that sounds strong and tough, but he’s very interested in bloodlines, and it has resonance,” Weld said, adding that he would “fear for the republic” if Trump wins re-election in 2020.

Although Weld doesn’t appear to have picked up much momentum during his 2020 run, he is a frequent critic of Trump. In regards to the Mueller report, Weld claimed that Trump is a “one-man crime wave,” pointing to his instruction of government officials to lie.