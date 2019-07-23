WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion Gets New Finishing Move, Takes It From A Legend

A returning superstar may have just elevated his game to a hardcore level.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bray Wyatt finally made his return back to WWE television with the debut of his “Fiend” gimmick. He ended up attacking and destroying Finn Balor in what may have set up a match between the two at SummerSlam, as reported by The Inquisitr. And last night on the “Raw Reunion” episode, Wyatt appeared again and took out Mick Foley while also possibly getting a new finishing move for the future.

The “Raw Reunion” brought together a bunch of legends and WWE Hall of Famers for a night of nostalgia, but it wasn’t all fun and games. At one point, Mick Foley went out to the ring to talk about the 24/7 Championship, and that is when things turned weird.

Before Mick could say much of anything, there was a lot of chaos involving the wrestlers going after WWE’s newest title. After the slew of superstars ran backstage again, Mick was left all alone in the ring but that didn’t last for too long.

As the house lights went dark, they came back up to show that Bray “Fiend” Wyatt was standing behind the former World Champion. The moment that Mick turned around, he received his own Mandible Claw, which brought him to the mat before the lights went out once again.

WWE

Fans may have been surprised by Wyatt using the Mandible Claw on Foley, but it makes a lot of sense since that was the legend’s finishing move. Now, it appears as if there is much more to that whole segment than being just a throwaway moment on the Raw Reunion.

Loading...

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Wyatt has actually been given the Mandible Claw as his new finishing move. It appears as if this was not just a one-off type of thing and that this submission move is going to be thrown into Wyatt’s arsenal for future matches.

It’s not as if Wyatt will stop using the “Sister Abigail” as one of his go-to moves, but the Mandible Claw gives him yet another dangerous aspect. It also is the perfect compliment to his new “Fiend” gimmick, which is a much darker side of him than he used to have.

Some have actually compared the “Fiend” to that of Mankind, which was Foley’s first gimmick in WWE. It’s now known how often Wyatt will be using the Mandible Claw, but it does have the potential to take both the superstar and character to a different level.